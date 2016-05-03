Man arrested for allegedly threatening college students with gun - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man arrested for allegedly threatening college students with gun in NMB

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Rueben Terry Naron (Source: JRLDC) Rueben Terry Naron (Source: JRLDC)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Lake Waccamaw, N.C., was arrested Sunday in North Myrtle Beach after allegedly pulling a gun on a group of college students.

Rueben Terry Naron, 56, was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to information from the J. Rebuen Long Detention Center website.

Naron was released Sunday on a $32,500 bond.

According to the incident report, North Myrtle Beach police responded to the 200 block of Second Avenue South in reference to the suspect reportedly pulling a weapon on the students who were staying at the residence.

One of the victims told authorities the suspect allegedly approached him while in the front yard and, without provocation, pulled a gun from his waist band and put it to the student’s head while uttering threats, the report stated.

The alleged victim said it was hard to understand most of what was being said, as the suspect appeared to be, “grossly intoxicated,” according to the report.

Another person at the house identified himself as the lease holder and told the suspect he couldn’t enter the home. Naron reportedly refused and went inside.

Once inside, the suspect allegedly threatened a third person who was in the kitchen.

Eventually, he left the house. Police later located the suspect’s vehicle off of Fourth Avenue North.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

