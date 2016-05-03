South Carolina women to host National Democratic Women Convention

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Democratic Women’s Council will host the National Federation’s Annual Convention June 9 through June 12 at the Francis Marion Hotel in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, according to the press release.

The convention’s theme this year is “Making Her Story History, Celebrating 45 years of Democratic Women in Politics” and they encourage all Democratic women to attend this convention.

Some of the Democratic speakers for this event are: Rep. Jim Clyburn, Rep. Marlon Kimpson, and Rep. Mary Tinkler. The convention will give the women an opportunity to network with other Democratic women from around the country and to make new friends and renew old friendships, states the release.

