South Carolina women to host National Democratic Women Convention

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Democratic Women’s Council will host the National Federation’s Annual Convention June 9 through June 12 at the Francis Marion Hotel in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, according to the press release.

The convention’s theme this year is “Making Her Story History, Celebrating 45 years of Democratic Women in Politics” and they encourage all Democratic women to attend this convention.

Some of the Democratic speakers for this event are: Rep. Jim Clyburn, Rep. Marlon Kimpson, and Rep. Mary Tinkler. The convention will give the women an opportunity to network with other Democratic women from around the country and to make new friends and renew old friendships, states the release.

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

