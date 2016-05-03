Three years later, Amber Berbiglia's murder remains unsolved

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It has been three years since 23-year-old Amber Berbiglia was found beaten to death and left under an overpass on Robert Edge Parkway. Her case remains unsolved, and no suspects have been named.

Authorities say the case is now inactive, as all leads have been exhausted by investigators. To Amber's mother, that's a frustrating result. She yearns for conclusion in the case, haunted by the memories of her daughter before she was killed.

"I can't go down to the site anymore," Michelle Robinson said. "It's not a place I want to remember. We put a cross there and different things, but I can't hold vigils. It's morbid, morbid there. It's not a good place. It's not a healthy place to be, to remember that she got murdered. I don't want that. I need to start focusing on the good times."

Several months after Amber’s death, we uncovered exclusive new details in the investigation, including a heart-wrenching voicemail left by Amber for her mother.

Read those details, and listen to that audio here.

Related Stories:

Exclusive new details in Amber Berbiglia's murder case

Solving the murder of Amber Berbiglia

SLIDESHOW: Vigil for Amber Berbiglia

Another vigil held in memory of Amber Berbiglia

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.