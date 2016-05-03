One killed in two-vehicle crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person died in a two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday morning in Marion County.

According to Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at the intersection of S.C. 41 North and Hoyt Rogers Road at 11:30 a.m.

The driver of a 2011 Honda Accord traveling west on Hoyt Rogers Road ran a stop sign and crossed into the path of a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck that was heading south on S.C. 41 North, Collins said.

According to Collins, the driver of the Accord died as a result of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the driver as Kyle Alan Parker, 24, of Patrick, S.C. The victim died at the hospital from injuries he sustained in the collision.

Collins said the driver of the Chevy pickup was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a Florence hospital for treatment of injuries.

No charges are expected, as the at-fault driver was the victim, Collins said.

