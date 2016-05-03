Robeson County amends adoption policy regarding pit bulls - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Robeson County amends adoption policy regarding pit bulls

By Kaitlin Stansell, Anchor
Robeson County has amended its adoption policy for pit bulls. (Source: WMBF News) Robeson County has amended its adoption policy for pit bulls. (Source: WMBF News)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Robeson County Board of Health adopted a policy that no longer allows for the adoption of pit bulls under four months of age that haven’t been spayed or neutered.

Bill Smith, director of the Health Department of Robeson County, said the policy was adopted by the board on May 1.

Smith added that the board has been looking at the pit bull issue for the past four years. The agency did not want to ban the breed in the county, so this alternative was decided upon.

The county’s animal shelter staff will look at the general characteristics to determine if a dog is a pit bull or a pit bull mix, according to Smith.

Puppies that aren’t eligible for adoption would be sent out to state rescue groups.

Smith said that, over the past year, 114 animals have been declared “vicious” in the county.

“Over half are pit bulls that have created the issues,” he said.

Recently, a Robeson County woman was viciously attacked by one of the dogs.

Related story:

Robeson County considers regulation after vicious pit bull attack

