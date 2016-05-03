After string of burglaries, Hartsville Police recommend keeping - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

After string of burglaries, Hartsville Police recommend keeping record of firearms

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: ATF) (Source: ATF)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – After a rash of burglaries in the Hartsville area, police are recommending that gun owners record information about their firearms to potentially help recover this property if it is stolen.

A Facebook post from Hartsville Police states that firearms have been a commonly-stolen item, and in some cases, owners have not had the make, model or serial number of the gun available for law enforcement.

The ATF has a simple sheet that can be filled out and saved or printed for a gun owners' own records. Gun owners can save the file to the cloud or keep a copy with a friend or neighbor, police say. This is not an attempt to track firearms, as the record can be kept by the owner; it is simply a method to help citizens recover their property.

The ATF states the following about the document:

Each year, thousands of firearms are reported lost or stolen. The owners’ ability to adequately identify these firearms is central to law enforcement’s ability to investigate these crimes and losses. Insurance claims and re-acquisition of recovered firearms will also hinge on the ability to correctly identify these firearms.

By completing this record and maintaining it in a safe location, separate from your firearms, you will be not only protecting your own property, you will be taking an important first step in the effort to prevent thefts and to keep firearms out of the hands of criminals.
This is a personal record only. The information will not be collected or maintained by ATF or any other Federal Government agency.

The Personal Firearms Record can be viewed and downloaded below:

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly