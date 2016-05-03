New brand, logo coming soon to city of Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

New brand, logo coming soon to city of Florence

By Audrey Biesk, Reporter
Current city of Florence logo

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - With all the development and change Florence is seeing right now, the city is looking to create a whole new brand and logo to go along with it.

Ray Reich, manager of Downtown Florence Development, said it's about re-inventing the vision of the city.

“I heard once branding is what the community says about your community when you’re not around, so what you want that to be is good and positive," said Reich.

The strategic planning started about six years ago; the city logo and city seal logo is what is currently being used.

Reich said when dealing with an entire community, it's more than just a brand. 

“It may be a single line or single statement, it might be a paragraph associated with things that make people in a very short concise method understand what Florence is all about,” he said.

The city hired a marketing firm, Avant Marketing Group from St. Louis, Missouri, to head up the initiative. Tim Norwood will lead the branding committee. 

“When they see this new brand, it's something they can be proud of, they can connect with, they’ll say, 'Gosh, that is me, that is Florence, and we are going to be so proud of what we do here and what we are here for,'" Norwood said. "It’s just going to be a wonderful feeling to have every citizen on the same page."

The branding process will involve every entity of influence around Florence. Norwood explained that with all the change the city has seen over the last few years, they wanted to find out what citizens think about the community and its fabric.

The process will take around six to eight weeks, beginning with preliminary recommendation. The community involvement will be focus group meetings that will happen on May 18 and May 19 at 6 p.m., at the Dr.'s Bruce and Lee Library.

It will give the community a chance to listen to the marketing firm and give their own input on the new brand.

