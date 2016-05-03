OMA, Myrtle Beach city leaders agree to close Ocean Boulevard du - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

OMA, Myrtle Beach city leaders agree to close Ocean Boulevard during Sun Fun Festival

By Mandy Noell, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle beach wants the Oceanfront Merchants Association to support closing down a section
of Ocean Boulevard for certain events. 

The Sun Fun Festival is coming back to Myrtle Beach in June, and OMA got the push from city leaders to close Ocean Boulevard around the event to traffic.

The idea is to model a day like Second Sunday in Charleston, where every second Sunday of the month, King Street closes to traffic and businesses sell and serve customers on the sidewalks and road.

While OMA voiced concerns, leaders said OK to test the idea.

“That 100 days of summer is still when the majority of businesses make their money for the rest of the year, and when you take away one of those days it's really scary for local area merchants,” explained Michelle Kerscher, with OMA and Gay Dolphin.

The city believes the closure would give events a little something extra if there were no traffic or cars around everyone, which would allow the crowds to leave the sidewalks and spill onto the streets.

OMA officials said so many people end up in their district because they run into it while driving on Ocean Boulevard. They park, get out and discover the boardwalk area.

Between June and August, every single day is crucial and business owners don't want to experiment with the idea then. The city suggested the Sun Fun Festival is the perfect time as the area heads into the busy summer season.

"We'll use it as a test for a temporary road closure of Ocean Boulevard since there will be a festival going on,” Kerscher said. “We'll invite the merchants to bring out and have sidewalk sales, to really try to create an atmosphere there as well."

City council will approve the final plans.

OMA is also planning to test the road closure experiment to see if it's successful during the slower season.  Right now, the city and OMA are looking at a day in October, possibly Oktoberfest.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly