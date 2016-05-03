Find out if you qualify for a tax rebate to remodel your home

THURSDAY AT 11PM – A little-known state law helped make a local homeowner’s massive remodel happen.

“It was a complete re-do of the house,” said David Jordan, who took advantage of the Bailey Bill. “I’m a budget-type guy, and without that, we would have had to cut back, or maybe not even do it.”

The Bailey Bill is a special tax incentive for preserving historic homes and it allows homeowners to save on their property tax bills. This little-known tax break helped one Conway man’s vision of his dream home come to life.

Your house could make you eligible for tax credits, and you might not even know it.

“It’s worth looking into this incentive, simply for those two things, because the likelihood of you getting close to qualifying is pretty high,” says Conway Planning Director Adam Emrick.

