Find out if you qualify for a tax rebate to remodel your home - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Thursday at 11PM

Find out if you qualify for a tax rebate to remodel your home

(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

THURSDAY AT 11PM – A little-known state law helped make a local homeowner’s massive remodel happen.

“It was a complete re-do of the house,” said David Jordan, who took advantage of the Bailey Bill. “I’m a budget-type guy, and without that, we would have had to cut back, or maybe not even do it.”

The Bailey Bill is a special tax incentive for preserving historic homes and it allows homeowners to save on their property tax bills. This little-known tax break helped one Conway man’s vision of his dream home come to life.

Your house could make you eligible for tax credits, and you might not even know it.

“It’s worth looking into this incentive, simply for those two things, because the likelihood of you getting close to qualifying is pretty high,” says Conway Planning Director Adam Emrick.

Tonight at 11 p.m. in a special report, Eric Weisfeld, explains further details of how The Bailey Bill works and how this tax incentive turned Jordan’s dream into a reality.  

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly