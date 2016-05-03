North Myrtle Beach Police seek to identify 2 involved in cloned credit card

Photo of the two men police are seeking to identify. (Source: NMBDPS)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach officials are asking help identifying two individuals who were involved in using a cloned or counterfeit credit card at a Walmart, according to a Facebook post.

The Tuesday post on the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety includes a photo of the two individuals, and asks that anyone with information contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 843-280-5511.

