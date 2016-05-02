One person found with gunshot wound in Longs area

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a victim was found shot Monday night in the Longs area.

Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis said a call came in around 8:45 p.m., and officers responded to 316 Castle Heights Road in Longs. There, they reportedly found a 41-year-old male who had sustained one gunshot wound.

Denis said the victim was coherent and stable, and the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate. Denis said there was no immediate information on a possible suspect.

