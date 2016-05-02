RAW VIDEO: No injuries reported after vehicle catches fire at Co - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

RAW VIDEO: No injuries reported after vehicle catches fire at Conway gas station

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
A car caught fire in the parking lot of a Conway gas station on Monday. (Source: Twitter user James Patterson) A car caught fire in the parking lot of a Conway gas station on Monday. (Source: Twitter user James Patterson)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – No one was injured after a car caught fire Monday at the Gullies service station in Conway.

Conway Fire Chief Jeremy Carter said the fire was reported at 1:30 p.m., at the station, which is located at Jackson Bluff Road and S.C. 544.

Firefighters with the Conway Fire Department extinguished the blaze, along with assistance from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Carter said the vehicle was a total loss and believed the fire was the result of mechanical failure.

A video of the fire was caught by a Twitter user and posted to the social media outlet.

