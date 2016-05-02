Eight hundred juror summons, questionnaires mailed ahead of Sidney Moorer trial

Eight hundred juror summons and questionnaires have been sent out ahead of Sidney Moorer's trial on a kidnapping charge. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – On Monday, 800 juror summons and questionnaires were mailed out ahead of the June 20 trial date for Sidney Moorer in the Heather Elvis kidnapping case.

Due to the high profile nature of the case, the number of summons and questionnaires being mailed out is significantly more than the usual 150.

Former solicitor Candice Lively said the additional juror summons is just one of the steps taken to ensure a fair and unbiased trial. Finding a suitable jury in highly-publicized cases such as this can be difficult for both the defense and prosecution.

"Theres just so many details that go into picking a jury in a high profile case like this. So that's the reason why they're sending out such a large number. It's to try and give them a fair trial, give the defendant a fair trial. while also eliminating any potential bias or knowledge from that jury."

Some of the questions on the questionnaire include if potential jurors knew Sidney Moorer, Tammy Moorer or their families, and if so, in what capacity.

Additionally, another question asks if potential jurors had any connection whatsoever to Socastee High School.

The questionnaires are due by June 2. Sidney Moorer’s trial is set to start on June 20 with jury selection.

Murder charges against Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the two people charged in connection with the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis, were dismissed in March.

Eddie Dyer, a former law professor and licensed attorney, says cases like this often have slightly different rules and says the dropped murder charges should play no part in the jury's decision.

"The judge will do whatever he has to do to keep that from becoming evidence. That's prejudicial. It's not pertinent."

Both still face kidnapping charges, although a trial date for Tammy Moorer has not yet been scheduled.

An obstruction of justice charge was also dropped against Tammy Moorer.

See the full questionnaire below:

