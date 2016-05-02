Victim in fatal shooting at off-campus housing near CCU was enro - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Victim in fatal shooting at off-campus housing near CCU was enrolled at HGTC

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
By Kaitlin Stansell, Anchor
Police responded to a fatal shooting at off-campus housing near CCU. (Source: WMBF News) Police responded to a fatal shooting at off-campus housing near CCU. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The victim of Monday afternoon's fatal shooting at an off-campus housing complex near Coastal Carolina University has been identified.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Cameron James Culp, 20, of Detroit, Mich. He died of injuries sustained in the shooting, she added. An official with Horry Georgetown Technical College confirmed that Culp was enrolled in one class the community college. 

Three suspects were taken into custody and a campus-wide lockdown was lifted following the fatal shooting.

Conway Police Lt. Selena Small said it is believed that they have all individuals allegedly involved in the shooting. No charges have been filed as of yet, she added.

Small said search warrants were being obtained for areas on The Cove Apartments property, where the shooting took place. 

Doug Bell, with CCU, said neither the suspects nor the victim were university students.

Mary Eaddy, spokesperson with Horry Georgetown Technical College, also said the four individuals were not connected with the tech school.

A witness said they heard three to four gunshots when the shooting happened and actually saw the victim die in the apartment complex's parking lot.

The witness said, at first, the man was crouched down and looked like he was ducking for cover. He then collapsed to the ground seconds later.

A press release from the Conway Police Department stated officers responded to The Cove Apartments at 1142 S.C. 544 in Conway at 3:25 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one male victim dead from his injuries, according to the CPD.

