Bob Hope exhibit makes an appearance on the Grand Strand

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The new Bob Hope exhibit is now on display at the North Myrtle Beach Museum.

Two grants from the Bob and Dolores Foundation, along with funding from the city, put the $45,000 exhibit in place. Now, the long life and legacy of the actor and comedian is being celebrated along the Grand Strand.

The exhibit was put in place to give people the chance to learn about Hope, and for those who saw him in real live, a chance to rekindle memories of his time here.

Hope entertained presidents, hosted awards and told thousands of jokes over the course of almost eight decades.

With more than 200 vintage photos and video displays, the exhibit tells a story about Hope's early years as part of an immigrant family, his adopted children and his rise as a star of stage, screen and radio.

The exhibit also captures Hope's appreciation for the military, the relationships he had with U.S. presidents and his love of golf. The highlight, however, is Hope's jokes.

The exhibit is already in Denver and New Orleans, but now North Myrtle Beach is the only small town showing it.

"When you look at the size of those cities compared to our region, they’re much larger, said Jenean Todd, director of the North Myrtle Beach Museum. "So this is a real opportunity for residents and visitors to get a glimpse of a national and international icon."

There will be a special party at the museum on May 29 in recognition of Hope's birthday that the public is invited to.

The cost varies for the exhibit but it will remain on display through the end of August.

