Bob Hope exhibit makes an appearance on the Grand Strand - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Bob Hope exhibit makes an appearance on the Grand Strand

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
Connect
A new exhibit in honor of Bob Hope was unveiled at the North Myrtle Beach Museum. (Source: WMBF News) A new exhibit in honor of Bob Hope was unveiled at the North Myrtle Beach Museum. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The new Bob Hope exhibit is now on display at the North Myrtle Beach Museum. 

Two grants from the Bob and Dolores Foundation, along with funding from the city, put the $45,000 exhibit in place. Now, the long life and legacy of the actor and comedian is being celebrated along the Grand Strand.

The exhibit was put in place to give people the chance to learn about Hope, and for those who saw him in real live, a chance to rekindle memories of his time here.

Hope entertained presidents, hosted awards and told thousands of jokes over the course of almost eight decades.

With more than 200 vintage photos and video displays, the exhibit tells a story about Hope's early years as part of an immigrant family, his adopted children and his rise as a star of stage, screen and radio.

The exhibit also captures Hope's appreciation for the military, the relationships he had with U.S. presidents and his love of golf. The highlight, however, is Hope's jokes.

The exhibit is already in Denver and New Orleans, but now North Myrtle Beach is the only small town showing it.

"When you look at the size of those cities compared to our region, they’re much larger, said Jenean Todd, director of the North Myrtle Beach Museum. "So this is a real opportunity for residents and visitors to get a glimpse of a national and international icon." 

There will be a special party at the museum on May 29 in recognition of Hope's birthday that the public is invited to.

The cost varies for the exhibit but it will remain on display through the end of August.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly