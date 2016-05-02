Police searching for man wanted for domestic assault in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are asking for the public’s help finding a fugitive wanted for domestic assault.

On Tuesday, April 26, officers responded to a domestic situation at a home on Lundy Avenue in the Conway area of the county, according to a news release from Horry County Police. A 69-year-old woman told officers that she was assaulted by her ex-husband, and believed he was trying to kill her.

Craig Ronnie Bright, 46, is wanted for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He is described by police as a 6-foot-2-inch tall black male who weighs about 230 pounds. Police say he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Bright’s whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or the HCPD Tip Line at 843-915-8477.

