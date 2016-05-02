Police searching for man wanted for domestic assault in Conway a - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police searching for man wanted for domestic assault in Conway area

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Craig Bright. (Source: Horry County Police) Craig Bright. (Source: Horry County Police)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are asking for the public’s help finding a fugitive wanted for domestic assault.

On Tuesday, April 26, officers responded to a domestic situation at a home on Lundy Avenue in the Conway area of the county, according to a news release from Horry County Police. A 69-year-old woman told officers that she was assaulted by her ex-husband, and believed he was trying to kill her.

Craig Ronnie Bright, 46, is wanted for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He is described by police as a 6-foot-2-inch tall black male who weighs about 230 pounds. Police say he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Bright’s whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or the HCPD Tip Line at 843-915-8477.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly