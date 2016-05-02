Former Timmonsville Police Chief passes away in Florence County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Former Timmonsville Police Chief passes away in Florence County

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Timothy Swinton. (Source: Facebook) Timothy Swinton. (Source: Facebook)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Timothy Swinton, a lieutenant with the Lamar Police Department and a former Timmonsville Police Chief, died Sunday after church, sources confirmed.

Swinton has over 25 years of service in law enforcement, said Lamar Police Chief Charles Woodle, and had been with his department since 2003. Swinton actually started at the Lamar Police Department in 1989, then went to work for Timmonsville in 1990, where he worked his way up to Chief of Police.

He left the Timmonsville Police Department in 2003, and worked his way up to the rank of lieutenant in Lamar.

“He was a very dependable, fine officer,” Chief Woodle said. “He will be greatly missed by the department and the community”

Swinton was found dead in his yard on Sunday, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed. The autopsy was being conducted Monday morning, but there is no word on when those results will be available. Foul play is not suspected.

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

