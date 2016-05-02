Former Timmonsville Police Chief passes away in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Timothy Swinton, a lieutenant with the Lamar Police Department and a former Timmonsville Police Chief, died Sunday after church, sources confirmed.

Swinton has over 25 years of service in law enforcement, said Lamar Police Chief Charles Woodle, and had been with his department since 2003. Swinton actually started at the Lamar Police Department in 1989, then went to work for Timmonsville in 1990, where he worked his way up to Chief of Police.

He left the Timmonsville Police Department in 2003, and worked his way up to the rank of lieutenant in Lamar.

“He was a very dependable, fine officer,” Chief Woodle said. “He will be greatly missed by the department and the community”

Swinton was found dead in his yard on Sunday, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed. The autopsy was being conducted Monday morning, but there is no word on when those results will be available. Foul play is not suspected.

