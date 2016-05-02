Myrtle Beach Police searching for man wanted in sexual assault

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a reported sexual assault in the woods near Harrelson Boulevard at about noon on Saturday, April 23.

Police responded to the Carolina Breeze Apartments on April 23 to find the victim, who had clear visible injuries to her face and arm, according to the police report. She said she was picked up at Walmart by someone she saw around frequently. He took her to the woods by Harrelson Boulevard and sexually assaulted her, the report states. The victim was then taken to a hospital.

On Monday, May 2, the Myrtle Beach Police Department posted images of an unidentified subject wanted in connection with the criminal sexual conduct case, as well as the dark red/burgundy Dodge Dakota truck he was seen driving.

Anyone who can identify or help locate the wanted subject is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

