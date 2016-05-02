Myrtle Beach Police searching for man wanted in sexual assault - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach Police searching for man wanted in sexual assault

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Image of the subject wanted in sexual assault case. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police on Facebook)
Images of the truck the subject was driving. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a reported sexual assault in the woods near Harrelson Boulevard at about noon on Saturday, April 23.

Police responded to the Carolina Breeze Apartments on April 23 to find the victim, who had clear visible injuries to her face and arm, according to the police report. She said she was picked up at Walmart by someone she saw around frequently. He took her to the woods by Harrelson Boulevard and sexually assaulted her, the report states. The victim was then taken to a hospital.

On Monday, May 2, the Myrtle Beach Police Department posted images of an unidentified subject wanted in connection with the criminal sexual conduct case, as well as the dark red/burgundy Dodge Dakota truck he was seen driving.

Anyone who can identify or help locate the wanted subject is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

  Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Source: WMBF News
    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

  Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

