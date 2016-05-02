Carolina Country Music Fest seeks locals for event security - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Carolina Country Music Fest seeks locals for event security

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Organizers for the Carolina Country Music Fest in June are searching for local residents who are interested in working as security personnel for the three-day event.

Interviews are being held Tuesday for Myrtle Beach-area applicants over the age of 21. Applicants must have a government-issued ID and a clean background. Previous security experience is preferred but not required.

Interested applicants can leave a message for Steven at 803-504-3310 to schedule an appointment. Mandatory interviews will be held on Tuesday, May 3, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1864 Husted Road in Conway.

The Carolina Country Music Fest is being held from June 9 to June 12 at Pavilion Place in Myrtle Beach, and will feature headlining country music starts including Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and Florida Georgia Line.

