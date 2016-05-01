2016 NFL Draft recap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2016 NFL Draft is in the books in Chicago. Clemson saw nine former Tigers drafted, the second most in school History. One of the nine was B.J. Goodson from Lamar High School. South Carolina only had three players drafted. All on the offensive side of the ball. Along with Goodson, Temarrick Hemingway from North Myrtle Beach was selected in the sixth round by the Rams.

2016 draftees:

Round 1. Pick 19. Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson – Buffalo Bills

Round 2. Pick 33. Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson – Tennessee Titans

Round 2. Pick 54. Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson – Minnesota Vikings

Round 2. Pick 57. T.J. Green, FS, Clemson – Indianapolis Colts

Round 3. Pick 89. Javon Hargrave, DT, South Carolina St. – Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 4. Pick 109. B.J. Goodson, OLB, Clemson/Lamar High School – NY Giants

Round 4. Pick 117. Pharoh Cooper, WR, South Carolina – LA Rams

Round 5. Pick 158. Brandon Shell, OT, South Carolina – NY Jets

Round 5. Pick 166. D.J. Reader, NT, Clemson – Houston Texans

Round 6. Pick 177. Temarrick Hemingway, TE, South Carolina St./North Myrtle Beach – LA Rams

Round 6. Pick 184. Jerell Adams, TE, South Carolina – NY Giants

Round 7. Pick 241. Charone Peake, WR, Clemson – NY Jets

Round 7. Pick 244. Jayron Kearse, S, Clemson – Minnesota Vikings

Round 7. Pick 247. Zac Brooks, RB, Clemson – Seattle Seahawks

Former Coastal Carolina signal caller Alex Ross is heading home to the Falcons as an undrafted free agent. Ross is the CCU and Big South all-time leader in total offense, touchdowns responsible for, and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Another Chant is heading to Houston as a free agent, WR Tyrell Blanks will participate in the Texans upcoming mini-camp. Blanks caught 143 passes in his CCU career for over 1,800 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.