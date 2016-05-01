Myrtle Beach police arrest two for prostitution - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach police arrest two for prostitution

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: WMBF News and Myrtle Beach Police website) (Source: WMBF News and Myrtle Beach Police website)
Krystyna Edyta Kalinka (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department website) Krystyna Edyta Kalinka (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department website)
Michelle Renee Rowan (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department website) Michelle Renee Rowan (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department website)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested two people for alleged prostitution on Saturday night.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s website, Krystyna Edyta Kalinka, 31, was arrested for prostitution, first offense, near the 200 block of 19th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive at 9:22 p.m., and booked into the Myrtle Beach jail.

Additionally, Michelle Renee Rowan, 23, was also arrested for prostitution, first offense, near the 200 block of First Avenue North and Flagg Street at 10:30 p.m., and booked into the Myrtle Beach jail, MBPD records stated.

Additional details on these arrests were not immediately available.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly