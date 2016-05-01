Myrtle Beach police arrest two for prostitution

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested two people for alleged prostitution on Saturday night.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s website, Krystyna Edyta Kalinka, 31, was arrested for prostitution, first offense, near the 200 block of 19th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive at 9:22 p.m., and booked into the Myrtle Beach jail.

Additionally, Michelle Renee Rowan, 23, was also arrested for prostitution, first offense, near the 200 block of First Avenue North and Flagg Street at 10:30 p.m., and booked into the Myrtle Beach jail, MBPD records stated.

Additional details on these arrests were not immediately available.

