Cyclovia returns to The Market Common on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cyclovia, the event that encourages people to embrace the great outdoors, returns to Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

The event will once again be at The Market Common from 1 to 5 p.m. for its second go, but there are some changes organizers made from the first event, which was held in November.

Cyclovia is all about closing streets so that whether person is a cyclist, a runner, a skateboarder, or someone who likes to walk around in the sunshine, they don't have to worry about dodging cars.

Related story:

Cyclovia comes back to The Market Common on May 1

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.