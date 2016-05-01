Divas take part in North Myrtle Beach race

WMBF News' own Marla Branson participated in Sunday's race as part of #RunForToday. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Thousands of enthusiastic runners descended upon North Myrtle Beach Sunday morning for the Divas Half Marathon.

As the race’s website stated, the run is all about girl power. Many of the participants were adorned with tiaras and pink tutus.

WMBF News’ own Marla Branson took part in the race with a number of team members as part of #RunForToday.

The race took participants down Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.