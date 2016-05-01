Divas take part in North Myrtle Beach race - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Divas take part in North Myrtle Beach race

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Thousands of runners participated in Sunday's Divas Half Marathon. (Source: WMBF News)
WMBF News' own Marla Branson participated in Sunday's race as part of #RunForToday. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Thousands of enthusiastic runners descended upon North Myrtle Beach Sunday morning for the Divas Half Marathon.

As the race’s website stated, the run is all about girl power. Many of the participants were adorned with tiaras and pink tutus.

WMBF News’ own Marla Branson took part in the race with a number of team members as part of #RunForToday.

The race took participants down Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

