Florence County Emergency Management hosts CERT Basic Training Course

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence County Emergency Management will be hosting its first CERT Basic Training Course June 3 through June 5 to give participants the opportunity to receive hands on training and to learn how to work as a team in their neighborhood in the event of an emergency.

Training on Friday, June 3 is from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday it’s from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Prior experience or training isn’t required and there is no fee for this program, states Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post.

According to Florence County CERT, CERT is a Community Emergency Response Team comprised of organized and trained volunteers that operate at the neighborhood level. They are prepared to be self-sustaining for five days following a large disaster.

Sign up by clicking here or contact Andrew Golden at (843) 665-7255 for more information.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.