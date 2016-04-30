Large crowd for 2016 Greater Pee Dee March for Babies

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Hundreds gathered April 30, 2016 outside the McLeod Health and Fitness Center for the 2016 Greater Pee Dee March for babies.



Per usual, the exciting annual 5K fundraiser had games for kids, snacks, a DJ, announcements, t-shirt contest and more and was hosted by WMBF News Anchor Theo Hayes.



This year's goal was to raise $175,000 for March of Dimes. Donations are still being accepted online and many local donors were recognized for their hard work.



Just to name a few, for team awards, out of Darlington County, Sonoco Products got second place for raising over $1,000.00; while Pee Dee Electric Cooperative came In first raising $4660.00!



In Florence County, the top fundraising team was McLeod Health raising over $15,000!



As for individual teams, Whitney Freeman came in 3rd, raising $2,980.



Michael Gay came in second, raising $2,994.



And the chair of the local organization, Dale Wolf came in first, raising $4,030.



Following announcements, awards, dancing and stretching with the sounds of local DJ, the 5k began.



Some ran but most walked around the 'Rail Trail'; a scenic path that winds around and through the woods behind the fitness center.



The March of Dimes foundation is a United States nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies. It was founded by President Franklin D Roosevelt's in 1938 as the national foundation for infantile paralysis, to combat polio. It has since taken out promoting general health for pregnant women and babies.



This year's local ambassador family is Adam and Ashley Tyner who walked the 5k in honor of their twins Nathan and Bennet. They were born at 23 weeks. Nathan lived. Bennet died. You can read their story here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.