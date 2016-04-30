Alex T. Burroughs named South Carolina Youth of the Year - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Alex T. Burroughs named South Carolina Youth of the Year

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Alex T. Burroughs (source: Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand) Alex T. Burroughs (source: Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand)
Alex T. Burrough (Source:Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Alex T. Burroughs, a senior at Myrtle Beach High School, has been named to South Carolina Youth of the Year for winning a competition against other teen finalists across the state, according to the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.

Burroughs visited Columbia Friday, April 29 and competed against teens representing other South Carolina Clubs for college scholarship dollars. The competition consisted of panel interviews, essays, high school transcripts, and letters of recommendation and the delivery of a speech.

“He’s very nervous, but also enjoying a unique opportunity to network and expand his communications skills,” said Ms. Dione Buonto, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club.

At the luncheon on Saturday, April 30 he was announced as the SC Youth of the Year and awarded college scholarship dollars, said Buonto.

