Horry County Fire Rescue accepting applications for firefighter paramedic and firefighter EMT positions

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Fire Rescue is now accepting online applications on the Horry County Government’s website.

A post on the HCFR’s Facebook page stated that they are applications for the fire paramedic and firefighter EMT positions.

“Horry County Fire Rescue provides fire suppression, emergency medical services, and prevention services for the citizens and visitors to Horry County. Apply today to become a member of one of largest departments in South Carolina. We offer some excellent benefits and career advancement. If you are looking for a challenge, and have the need to serve the people in your community, then Horry County Fire Rescue is the right place for you,” stated the Facebook post.

If anyone is interested in these positions, complete the online application by clicking here.

