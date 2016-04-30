Horry County Fire Rescue accepting applications for firefighter - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Fire Rescue accepting applications for firefighter paramedic and firefighter EMT positions

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: Horry County Fire Rescue Facebook page Source: Horry County Fire Rescue Facebook page

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Fire Rescue is now accepting online applications on the Horry County Government’s website.

A post on the HCFR’s Facebook page stated that they are applications for the fire paramedic and firefighter EMT positions.

“Horry County Fire Rescue provides fire suppression, emergency medical services, and prevention services for the citizens and visitors to Horry County. Apply today to become a member of one of largest departments in South Carolina. We offer some excellent benefits and career advancement. If you are looking for a challenge, and have the need to serve the people in your community, then Horry County Fire Rescue is the right place for you,” stated the Facebook post.

If anyone is interested in these positions, complete the online application by clicking here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly