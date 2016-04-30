35th Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival returns to Little Ri - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

35th Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival returns to Little River

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
World Famous Blue Crab Festival (Source: bluecrabfestival.org) World Famous Blue Crab Festival (Source: bluecrabfestival.org)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – The World Famous Blue Crab Festival will be held on May 14 and 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the Waterfront in Little River as a tradition of the Grand Strand area.

This festival will support and showcase the atmosphere of the local Little River community, North Myrtle Beach and the entire Grand Strand area, states the blue crab festival website.

The event will feature approximately 300 fine arts and crafts vendors, specialty food vendors, entertainment and a children’s area.

Tickets for each day are $5 and advanced tickets are $4. Advanced tickets can be purchased at: Little River Chamber of Commerce, North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, CresCom Bank - Little River Branch, CCNB - All Branches and First Palmetto Bank - Little River. Children 12 and under are free.

According to the website, the Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast with attendance of more than 50,000 people. The Blue Crab Festival has also been awarded the Best Annual Event/Festival on the Grand Strand by readers of the Sun News newspaper for the past six consecutive years.

For more information, contact Little River Chamber of Commerce at (843) 249-6604 or visit www.littleriverchamber.org.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

