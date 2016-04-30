Myrtle Beach police, fire rescue team up with Boys and Girls Clu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach police, fire rescue team up with Boys and Girls Club for flag football game

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
Connect
Myrtle Beach first responders participated in a fundraising event with the Boys and Girls Club. (Source: WMBF News) Myrtle Beach first responders participated in a fundraising event with the Boys and Girls Club. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On Saturday, first responders went head-to-head on the football field with members from the Boys and Girls Club to not only build a lasting bond, but to raise money for a good cause.

“We built great memories last year, we made great relationships with the kids that lasted all year long, so we're hoping to do that again this year,” said Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The Second Annual Blue Lights and Red Stripes flag football game grew from an idea to promote the healthy relationship between those who serve the city and the youth they work to protect.

“It’s game day, the weather is going to hold off (and) it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to partner with the Boys and Girls Club and the police for a fun filled event,” said Lt. Christian Sliker, with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

While it's all fun and games, the real winner were the kids from the Boys and Girls Club. Officials and sponsors raised over $900 to help the youngsters get involved in summer camps.

“We love to raise as much money as we can, as often as we can, to provide kids in our city the chance to go to a summer camp,” Sliker said.

Officials wanted to not only show the kids that law enforcement are friends, but also show how they like to have as much fun as they do.

“This is about building a relationship," Silker said. "When we come out here, it’s with the best intentions to have a great time and raise money and awareness for a great group in our city.” 

Although the scores did not matter, the donations do. For those who couldn't make the event but want to help out the group, donations can be dropped off at the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand, located at 1404 Carver St., in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

