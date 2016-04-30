March for Babies comes to the Greater Pee Dee area

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Many participants were prepared to lace up their shoes and march for babies on April 30, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. on the front lawn of McLeod Health and Fitness Center, in efforts to support preemies in the area.

March for Babies brings together people who share a passion for improving the health of babies. Family teams, company teams, and people from the community walked with their friends to help families and their preemies in need, according to the March of Dimes website.

“Since 2003, our fight to save babies has been strongly characterized by our Prematurity Campaign. The rising incidence of premature birth has demanded action, and the March of Dimes has responded by initiating an intensive, multi-year campaign to raise awareness and find the causes of prematurity,” states the website.

See the photos of the March for Babies walk in the slideshow below.

