March for Babies comes to the Greater Pee Dee area

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Many participants were prepared to lace up their shoes and march for babies on April 30, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. on the front lawn of McLeod Health and Fitness Center, in efforts to support preemies in the area.

March for Babies brings together people who share a passion for improving the health of babies. Family teams, company teams, and people from the community walked with their friends to help families and their preemies in need, according to the March of Dimes website.

“Since 2003, our fight to save babies has been strongly characterized by our Prematurity Campaign. The rising incidence of premature birth has demanded action, and the March of Dimes has responded by initiating an intensive, multi-year campaign to raise awareness and find the causes of prematurity,” states the website.

See the photos of the March for Babies walk in the slideshow below.

Also, to learn more about March of Dimes or to donate click here.

  Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

