Myrtle Beach roller coaster recognized for 50 years of thrills

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach roller coaster was recognized Friday for its half-century of thrilling generations of riders.

The spring conference of the American Coaster Enthusiasts descended upon South Carolina and North Carolina for its three-day event.

It kicked off at Myrtle Beach’s Family Kingdom, where around 200 coaster aficionados got to experience the Swamp Fox, the local seaside wooden coaster that dates back to 1966, according to an ACE press release.

The organization presented a large historical marker at Family Kingdom that designated Swamp Fox as an ACE Roller Coaster Landmark.

"The fact that this ride has triumphantly survived through multiple hurricanes and still thrills families to this day is remarkable," said ACE Communications Director Tim Baldwin. "What a testament to the dedication of the park and the true value of the entertainment this iconic ride provides for vacationers year after year."

