Grand Strand playing host to weekend car shows

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach area has a few weekend events catered to car enthusiasts.

On Saturday, Ripley's Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach will serve as the host location for a classic, antique and exotic car show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The car show is in partnership with the Myrtle Beach Car Club.

Broadway at the Beach is located at 1325 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach.

Then, on Sunday, Cars and Coffee will be held at Bagel Factory II at 2112 Oakheart Road in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.