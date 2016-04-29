Victim identified in fatal Longs house fire

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - One man is confirmed dead after a mobile-home fire in Longs Friday night. According to a statement from the Horry County Coroner's Office, 40-year-old Jamey Earl Babson from Longs died at the scene of the fire on Loop Circle around 9:00 p.m.

Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick said the autopsy was completed Saturday morning, and it showed signs of smoke inhalation. But the office is waiting on results of all other tests before determining a final cause of death.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Brian Van Aernem, the mobile home was fully involved with fire when crews arrived on scene around 9:00 p.m. One occupant was reporter to be in the home. After the fire was knocked down, crews were able to get in to search the home. That is when Babson was found inside the house, said Van Aernem.

Neighbors say Babson's dog ran over to them after escaping from the fire that quickly engulfed his entire home.

"The dog's name was Annie. Beautiful Pitbull. She ran over to my house and we kept it here while we were trying to locate the owner. It had a dog tag and phone number. I called the number and it went straight to voice mail." said Dennis Werner.

"Eventually we found out the owner of the home was found dead inside the house. It was just terrible."

The Loris Fire Department was also at the scene to help.

The Horry County Police Department is now investigating this fire.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.