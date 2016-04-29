Pipeline failure in Socastee leads to wastewater spill - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Pipeline failure in Socastee leads to wastewater spill

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officials worked Thursday to contain a wastewater spill that happened within the Socastee community.

According to a press release from the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority, a pipeline failed in Rosewood Estates, resulting in the spill that began at 5:15 p.m.

The wastewater flowed in the Intracoastal Waterway adjacent to the Rosewood Boat Landing on Peachwood Court, the release stated.

Crews were able to isolate the leak, repair the line and restore normal operations.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was notified of the incident.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

