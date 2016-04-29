Pipeline failure in Socastee leads to wastewater spill

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officials worked Thursday to contain a wastewater spill that happened within the Socastee community.

According to a press release from the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority, a pipeline failed in Rosewood Estates, resulting in the spill that began at 5:15 p.m.

The wastewater flowed in the Intracoastal Waterway adjacent to the Rosewood Boat Landing on Peachwood Court, the release stated.

Crews were able to isolate the leak, repair the line and restore normal operations.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was notified of the incident.

