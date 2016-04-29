Online petition against transgender bathroom law gains over 1,000 supporters

A petition calls for an appeal to a ruling allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of the sex they identify with. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – If officials with Horry County Schools decide to file an amicus brief to give support to a Virginia school district in its appeal of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal's ruling to include gender identity discrimination under Title IX and allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice, it will be the exact outcome more than 1,700 petitioners are hoping for.

Brandon Blair started the growing petition entitled, "Stop Horry County School District's Restroom Adoption Policy" late Thursday night.

“That's what we want to hear. That's it. We're not against Horry County Schools. The last thing we want to do is disrupt our schools and our children. There were some parents today that pulled their children from public school today and said, 'You will not be going back,'” Blair said.



Friday, after the petition grew from 100 signatures to short of 2,000, Blair was asked why he started the petition in the first place.

Blair, a father of three and a youth pastor for the Langston Baptist Church, made it clear this is not meant to be against the transgender community.



“This really has little to do with transgender and has more to do with others that will misuse this ruling and will adopt this as a freeway in the ability to be able to do things that will hurt or harm our students,” he said.

Even though there are students Horry County Schools using the bathroom of the gender they identify with, Blair believed bathrooms being separated into male and female provides a known protection.

“As it stands, if a male is in a female's bathroom, it throws up a red flag. That just doesn't take place. So it would identify that there would be a problem. If this becomes normal, when a male is in a females' bathroom, no longer is it a red flag,” he said.

This is why Blair said he worries people will no longer know when to call for help.



“It just puts so many people at risk, not only for somebody to be molested, but for photographs, for people to look and for others to be looked upon and preyed upon," he said. "I look at men and women both as victims. And it could definitely be used as a way to harm them or solicit them.”

Blair felt there should be a third single-stall restroom for those who are transgender.

Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo said that has always been an option through the nurse's office.

The special-called school board meeting to discuss this matter will be Monday, May, 2. While it is open to the public, public input will not be included.

