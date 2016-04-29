Interview with local Olympic athlete Amber Campbell

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina grad Amber Campbell is hoping to compete in the 2016 Olympics for a third straight time in the hammer throw. While Campbell is aiming for a gold, silver, or bronze medal. She’s also happy to be competing for the red, white, and blue.

Campbell grew up in the Midwest competing in athletics with her brothers at an early age, but came down to the Grand Strand to perfect her craft.

“In 1999, I came in the fall and started competing and throwing and fell in love with it, so I didn’t feel like leaving it’s a great place,” said Olympic hopeful Campbell.

While Campbell calls the beach home, she never thought track and field would take her across the globe.

“More than a dream come true to be able to travel to country after country and experience different cultures and its grown a love for traveling in me,” she said.

Now she has her sights set on Brazil and the Rio games competing for the USA.

“To be able to know that I have the support of the entire nation behind me, it just makes everything so much I don’t want to say better, but it just endears me that much more.”

Not to look too far ahead as Amber still has training and qualifying to do, but what would hearing the national anthem on the Olympic podium sound like to her?

“It’s something that I dream about on a regular basis, so to be able to stand on the podium and hear that would be more than a dream come true. I mean so incredible and life changing.”

You can follow Amber’s journey down to the Olympics on air, online, and on mobile.

