One-On-One with Sidney Moorer

WEDNESDAY AT 11PM - After a year behind bars, charged with kidnapping, and at one time, murdering Heather Elvis, Sidney Moorer sits down one-on-one with WMBF News for a in-depth interview.

"I think there's a lot of information that proves our innocence," Moorer says. "I think there are a lot of leads they could have pursued that they just chose not to."

Reporter Conor McCue asks Moorer the tough questions in this exclusive sit-down interview. Tune in to WMBF News on Wednesday at 11 p.m. for the complete report.

Click here to see a complete timeline of the events in the Heather Elvis case, from her disappearance to the latest developments in the upcoming trial.

Below, read a recent Facebook post from Sidney Moorer himself:

  Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

