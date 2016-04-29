One-On-One with Sidney Moorer

WEDNESDAY AT 11PM - After a year behind bars, charged with kidnapping, and at one time, murdering Heather Elvis, Sidney Moorer sits down one-on-one with WMBF News for a in-depth interview.

"I think there's a lot of information that proves our innocence," Moorer says. "I think there are a lot of leads they could have pursued that they just chose not to."

Reporter Conor McCue asks Moorer the tough questions in this exclusive sit-down interview. Tune in to WMBF News on Wednesday at 11 p.m. for the complete report.

Click here to see a complete timeline of the events in the Heather Elvis case, from her disappearance to the latest developments in the upcoming trial.

Below, read a recent Facebook post from Sidney Moorer himself:

