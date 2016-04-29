Fit Family Friday: Personal training and your teen - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fit Family Friday: Personal training and your teen

04/29/2016

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – When it comes to teenagers and hitting the gym, preventing injury is key. 

Will Renke, a personal trainer at SkyFitness, says young people should avoid heavy weights. 

“You know, they see all of these magazines, they go, oh, we can lift all of these weights. And as a parent, you know, that is the biggest thing you can't let them do," Renke says.

Renke says proper form is really important to avoid injuries.  "Injury - if that happens at a young age, they're going to see those effects throughout life, and that's the last thing you want,” says Renke.  “They’ve got sports, they have college, the better their body performs now, the better it's going to perform further on in their life." 

Renke says teens can work out five days a week, depending on their goals.  For cardio training, he recommends limits.  “Really you want to limit teenagers to about 45 minutes," he says. "That's real perfect to get everything going.” 

As for what parents should look for in hiring a personal trainer for their teen, Renke offers this advice: “You definitely want to be able to connect with your kids. That first session they have, they come home and they weren't excited. That's a problem. They should come home and go ‘I can't wait to go back again! It's just awesome. I feel great.’”

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

