Surfside Beach arrest registered sex offender on indecent exposu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Surfside Beach arrest registered sex offender on indecent exposure charge

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Clifton Trail (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department) Clifton Trail (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Surfside Beach police arrested a man Thursday who allegedly exposed himself while at a local Piggly Wiggly.

Clifton William Trail, 54, was charged with indecent exposure, according to a press release from the Surfside Beach Police Department.

On April 18, a woman told police she saw the suspect in the parking lot of the Surfside Beach Piggly Wiggly wearing only a robe, the release stated.

That robe was open and the man was allegedly naked underneath, according to the release. Officers were unable to find him when they got to the store.

Then, on Thursday, police responded to the same location following a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. They reportedly saw Trail in the vehicle partially clothed, according to the press release.

The vehicle allegedly matched the one seen on April. 18.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect is a registered sex offender.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly