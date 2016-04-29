Surfside Beach arrest registered sex offender on indecent exposure charge

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Surfside Beach police arrested a man Thursday who allegedly exposed himself while at a local Piggly Wiggly.

Clifton William Trail, 54, was charged with indecent exposure, according to a press release from the Surfside Beach Police Department.

On April 18, a woman told police she saw the suspect in the parking lot of the Surfside Beach Piggly Wiggly wearing only a robe, the release stated.

That robe was open and the man was allegedly naked underneath, according to the release. Officers were unable to find him when they got to the store.

Then, on Thursday, police responded to the same location following a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. They reportedly saw Trail in the vehicle partially clothed, according to the press release.

The vehicle allegedly matched the one seen on April. 18.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect is a registered sex offender.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.