Two arrested for pair of armed robberies in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two arrested for pair of armed robberies in Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: WMBF News and MBPD) (Source: WMBF News and MBPD)
Lauren Tucker (Source: MBPD) Lauren Tucker (Source: MBPD)
Jamaine Donnell Wilson (Source: MBPD) Jamaine Donnell Wilson (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested two suspects wanted in connection with a pair of armed robberies that happened over the last week.

Lauren Rochele Tucker, 21, and Jamaine Donnell Wilson, 43, were both charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s website.

The two were charged in connection with the alleged April 23 robbery of a taxi driver near the Circle K at 1695 U.S. 501, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with the MBPD.

Then, one day later, the two allegedly robbed a man of an undisclosed amount of money at a unit at Quail Marsh Apartments, located at 21st Avenue North and Greens Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to an incident report.

Both suspects were taken into custody Thursday by police.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly