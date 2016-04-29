Two arrested for pair of armed robberies in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested two suspects wanted in connection with a pair of armed robberies that happened over the last week.

Lauren Rochele Tucker, 21, and Jamaine Donnell Wilson, 43, were both charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s website.

The two were charged in connection with the alleged April 23 robbery of a taxi driver near the Circle K at 1695 U.S. 501, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with the MBPD.

Then, one day later, the two allegedly robbed a man of an undisclosed amount of money at a unit at Quail Marsh Apartments, located at 21st Avenue North and Greens Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to an incident report.

Both suspects were taken into custody Thursday by police.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.