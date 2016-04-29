One person ejected after two-car collision in Florence, 7 patients found on scene

One person ejected after two-car collision in Florence, 7 patien - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Seven patients were found after a two-car collision on Interstate 95 in Florence on Friday afternoon where one vehicle overturned, ejecting a passenger, according to the West Florence Fire Department.

The department was dispatched to the reported collision at 3:17 p.m. with one engine, one rescue truck, and six firefighters, stated Captain Anthony Fox. It was reported that one vehicle overturned, ejecting a passenger.

Of the seven patients found at the scene, four were transported to the hospital, Captain Fox stated.

Florence County Emergency medical services also responded with two paramedic ambulances, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded, according to Captain Fox.

The collision is currently under investigation.

