Man arrested in connection with Florence stabbing

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Shaquille Stanley (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Shaquille Stanley (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man was charged with attempted murder in reference to an alleged April 16 stabbing.

Shaquille Stanley, 23, remained in the Florence County Detention Center Friday afternoon on the aforementioned charge under no bond, according to information on the jail’s website.

Stanley is accused of stabbing a man in the head during an incident that took place in the 400 block of South Church Street, according to Florence Police Maj. Carlos Raines.

Raines said the State Law Enforcement Division’s fugitive unit helped in the search. Stanley was apprehended Friday morning.

The victim remains hospitalized, according to Raines.

