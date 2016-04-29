Florence youth group leader charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence youth group leader was arrested Friday morning on allegations of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Leo LaSalle Commissions, 20, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on the charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He remained incarcerated Friday afternoon under a $25,000 surety bond, according to information on the jail’s website.

Florence Police Maj. Carlos Raines said the reported incident happened on Feb. 27, when the suspect allegedly kissed and fondled a 15-year-old teen.

Raines added the alleged incident happened at a Florence church.

