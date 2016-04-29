Dillon County substitute teacher arrested on assault charge

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Dillon County substitute teacher was arrested Friday on an alleged assault and battery charge involving a student at Lake View High School.

Sheila Awe was charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Awe allegedly grabbed a student by his hoodie as he walked by during the reported April 15 incident.

The student’s parent reported the incident, according to Arnette. Awe turned herself in and has since been released from the Dillon County Detention Center, he added.

According to the superintendent of Dillon School District Four, Awe is no longer on the district’s substitute teacher list.

