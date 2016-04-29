Loris man struck, killed by vehicle Friday morning

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man was struck and killed by a vehicle on S.C. 9 Business in Loris Friday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Mitchell Guy Cox, 31, was struck and killed at about 9:30 a.m., according to Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick. Cox was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital with multiple blunt force injuries.

Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened when the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet truck struck Cox while traveling north on S.C. 9.

Collins said the driver of the truck will not be charged in this collision, as the victim was in the road unlawfully.

