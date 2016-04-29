Conway man accused of trying to sell a stolen backhoe tractor

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man has been charged for allegedly trying to sell a stolen backhoe tractor, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Kipley D. Vick, 53, was charged with receiving, possessing, concealing, selling, or disposing of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more. If convicted, Vick could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of the court’s discretion, or both.

Vick was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday and released on a $15,000 bond on Friday, according to jail records.

