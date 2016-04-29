2 Myrtle Beach men charged with possession of child porn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two Myrtle Beach men were charged with possession of child pornography, and could each face up to 10 years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Billy Loyd, 40, and 68-year-old Daniel Joe Wells, were each charged in a one-count indictment with possession of child pornography, the release states. Both face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Their cases were investigated by the Bureau of Immigration and Custom Enforcement, and assigned to Assistant United State Attorney A. Bradley Parham of the Florence office.

