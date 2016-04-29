Police release sketch of Lake View murder suspect

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Lake View Police have released a sketch of a murder suspect wanted for the April 12 shooting that left a 40-year-old man dead, and his 14-year-old nephew injured.

Police arrived at Shady Circle at about 1 a.m., and found one person lying outside the home, while the injured 14-year-old was located inside, according to Lake View Police Chief Wayne Campbell.

The gunshots reportedly went through the window of the home, striking the 14-year-old in the back.

The uncle, identified as Gerald McNeil, 40, passed away at the scene. His nephew was taken to McLeod hospital in Florence, according to Campbell and Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The deceased man's sister, Wanda McNeil, called her brother a hero in his death, saying he saved the rest of them.

On Friday, April 29, Lake View Police Chief Wayne Campbell released a sketch of the murder suspect they are searching for, asking for anyone with information to contact Chief Campbell at 843-759-2119.

