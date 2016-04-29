Two more make 'Horry County Suspect Search' list - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two more make 'Horry County Suspect Search' list

Left: Doris Hedwin, Right: Darryl Smith (Source: HCSO) Left: Doris Hedwin, Right: Darryl Smith (Source: HCSO)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people are on this week's Horry County Suspect Search list this week - one for trespassing, and the other for breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Doris Hedwin, 43, is wanted by the Horry County Sheriff's Office for trespassing and entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request. The Horry County Police report states April 18, 2016, police went to 3640 Poplar Church Road where the complainant, who alleges they work for Carolina Pines Realty, was given permission by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to sell the property. The complainant stated the property had been foreclosed on and that all residents had been ejected, however, the report states Hedwin had been at the property cutting grass. Her last known address is on Dogwood Road in Green Sea.

Darryl Smith, 53, is wanted for breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $10,000 or more. The Horry County Police report states April 17, 2016, police went to 1071 Rocky Lane, where the victim told police Smith had borrowed her husband's 2014 Toyota Tacoma truck and never returned with it. Smith's last known address is on Highway 701 North in Conway.

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

