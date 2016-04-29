Myrtle Beach search for suspects in vehicle break-in

Police are looking for two suspects in a car break-in. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are looking for two individuals who were reportedly seen breaking into a vehicle.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, the break-in happened near the Westgate Hotel at 602 S. Ocean Blvd., on April 16.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382 and reference case No. 16-006558.

